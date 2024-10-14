Take Monday Motivation From Kareena Kapoor And "Workout Anywhere, Anytime" With These 5 No-Equipment Exercises

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest fitness freaks. From hitting the gym to working out at home, Kareena never misses her workouts. Recently, Kareena's trainer Namrata Purohit, shared a picture of Kareena performing exercises on a workout mat known as Mat Pilates. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Monday Motivation—Mat Pilates, Workout anywhere...anytime! All you need is your body.” For those who don't know, Mat Pilates effectively improves physical strength, flexibility and balance. Just like Kareena Kapoor, you too can work at home without any equipment and on a mat. Here are a few simple and effective exercises to practice for a healthy body.

Exercises To Perform On A Mat At Home

Plank

Planks are considered one of the most effective and versatile mat exercises to improve core strength and overall fitness. Planks engage multiple muscle groups, including your shoulders, arms, back, glutes and legs. While doing a plank, it is crucial to maintain correct form by keeping your body in a straight line, engaging your core and breathing deeply throughout the exercise.

Leg Raises

Leg raises are another great exercise to do on a mat without any equipment. This exercise effectively engages the core and hip flexors. By performing lying leg raises, you can strengthen and tone your abdominal muscles and improve the strength and stability of your lower back.

Bridges

A bridge is a mat exercise that targets your core and lower body muscles. It also involves bending the back to create a bridge-like shape with one's body. It is a simple yet effective exercise that helps build the glutes, hamstrings, lower back muscles and abs.

Crunches

If you wish to burn belly fat, crunches are yet another mat exercise one can easily practice at home. This movement is excellent for engaging your abdominal and back muscles.

Downward Dog Pose

The Downward Dog pose is another exercise that must be included in your daily fitness routine. It is an accessible pose that benefits the arms, legs and spine. It can also help to improve balance, flexibility and overall body awareness.

Lazy to hit the gym? Well, bookmark these mat exercises to practice at home.

