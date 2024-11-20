From Kareena Kapoor To Shah Rukh Khan, 15+ Bollywood Celebrities Made White The Demure Dress Code To Vote Today

Voting in Maharashtra for the Assembly elections 2024 took place today and how could the celebrities not step out to do their bit for their city; all while looking easy chic in white-coded looks. From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan walking hand-in-hand in casual whites to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan choosing white tees; we bring you a roundup of all the white outfits worn by the celebrities, post getting inked at the polling booths.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Opened Up About Facing The Downside Of Success: "You Get Very Isolated"

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made for a perfect pair in white and denim-themed looks. Kareena opted for a white chikankari kurta and wide leg jeans and Saif sported a white printed t-shirt and blue jeans.

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked by the paparazzi wearing a street cred-themed white shirt with open buttons that he teamed with a chunky silver necklace, a pair of sleek black retro sunglasses and a white beanie. Gauri, on the other hand, sported a white tank top paired with a single breasted beige blazer, a pair of blue denims and her Christian Dior rectangular sunglasses.

Ananya Panday made an appearance wearing a white salwar kameez with pink floral embroidery and a matching dupatta. She was accompanied by her mother, Bhavana Panday who also donned a white kurta set with a matching dupatta. Ananya's father Chunky Panday sported a white botanical print Jacquemus shirt with a pair of denims and navy Gucci loafers.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing a white ethnic suit with a purple and pink-hued floral print and a matching dupatta. The V-neckline desi outfit has a white lace detail embroidered on the neckline, sleeves and hemline of the straight ethnic pants.

Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a crisp white button-down shirt with a pair of blue denims and a black cap as he struck a pose for the cameras flaunting his voting ink while leaving the polling booth in his car.

Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing a white top with a boat neck and studded bejewelled details on the neckline teamed with a black blazer and trousers when she was clicked after casting her vote.

Ranbir Kapoor kept things casual as he voted wearing a half-sleeve crew neck t-shirt that he teamed with bottle green pleated trousers, a pair of yellow tinted wayfarer sunglasses, and white and black Nike lace-up shoes.

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted casting her vote along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani and her mother-in-law. The Yaariyan actress wore a white tank top with an embellished neckline along with a pair of black baggy jeans, white sneakers and silver aviators to complete her voting day look.

Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were seen posing for the cameras showing off their inked fingers. Esha was spotted in a street chic blue denims and white button-down shirt with black printed look that she paired with white espadrilles.

Arbaaz Khan was spotted wearing a fitted white tee, grey corduroy trousers and white Nike court shoes as he was caught on camera post voting.

Govinda was seen wearing a head to toe white avatar featuring a half-sleeve shirt, a pair of white chino trousers and white slip-on kicks along with oversized brown sunglasses to complete the look.

Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan was spotted in the city post casting his vote along with his daughter Sunaina Roshan. He wore an all-white look of a white polo t-shirt with diamond-shaped motifs along with white trousers and dark sunglasses. His daughter picked a white kurta, denims and a pair of brown sunnies to round off her look.

Amrita Arora was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt paired with black tights, a pair of floral embroidered white Gucci sneakers and black oversized sunglasses.

Everybody from Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday rocked their white avatars to cast their vote in Mumbai today for the Maharashtra elections 2024.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Felt "Floaty And Dreamy" And Looked It Too In A White Off-Shoulder Bustier And Voluminous Skirt