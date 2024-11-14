Kareena Kapoor Picked A Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Black Off-Shoulder Skirt Suit From 2002 For Her Starry "Date Night"

Kareena Kapoor proved that she is the OG fashion goddess of Bollywood when she recently stepped out looking elegant for the launch of a new Tira flagship store in Mumbai. The Buckingham Murders actress looked spectacular and drop dead gorgeous in her "vintage Yves Saint Laurent" black ensemble that she teamed with a ton of sparkle courtesy her emerald and diamonds.

Kareena Kapoor looked like the quintessential sartorial queen that she is wearing a vintage Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche ensemble from their 2002 fall/winter collection that was designed by the iconic designer Tom Ford. The two-piece ensemble was everything grand with its off-shoulder ruffled silk shirt that featured a plunging neckline, puffed sleeves and a buttoned closure of the wrist cuffs. The front of the shirt was closed with a button-down feature, had a ruffled cutout hemline and two statement open satin bow string accessories dropped from the waist downward. The shirt was teamed with a matching black silk body-hugging pencil skirt that boasted of a crinkled effect fabric and a middle slit on the back.

On the accessories front, Kareena's stylist Rhea Kapoor added the shimmer Kareena's outfit needed with a 42.55 carat Columbian emerald necklace that was surrounded by 83.14 carats of old mine cut diamonds from the house of G.K. Chudi Walas. But this wasn't all; Kareena's ears were adorned with maximal solitaire and emerald-studded earrings and her jumbo wedding solitaire ring added sparkle to her ring finger. Kareena's look was completed with a pair of see-through black mesh stockings and a pair of pointed-toed patent leather black stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

On the hair and makeup front, Kareena's hair was styled into side parted open waves by hair stylist Mike Desir. Glam wise, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda added the perfect strokes of bronzy gorgeousness to Kareena's pretty face with a beaming foundation infused with bronzing drops, defined brows, a wash of shimmery eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for dreamy eyelashes, highlighted cheeks, and a nude lip colour to finish off the regal look just right.

Kareena Kapoor's "vintage Yves Saint Laurent" shirt and skirt ensemble designed by Tom Ford was a sure winner.

