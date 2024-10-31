From Kareena And Karisma To Shilpa And Shamita, 10 Bollywood Sisters And Their Fabulous Diwali Fashion Game

Bollywood plays a key role in Diwali celebrations, often setting fashion trends for the festive season. Stars showcase stunning ethnic wear, blending tradition with contemporary styles. B-town celebs have always been pioneers in making sartorial statements with their festive-appropriate wardrobe. We as fans eagerly await their next best looks to upgrade our own closet. The festival of lights is also a time to bond with your siblings, to get each other dressed up and help in finalising those beauty touch ups. This Diwali, if you and your sister wish to display a strong ethnic game then take inspiration from these 5 Bollywood sibling pairs.

1. Kareena And Karisma Kapoor

Both are fashion OGs and the list has to begin with them. Not too long ago, Kareena dished out festive wear inspo in an embroidered purple lehenga by Anamika Khanna. The intricate Madhubani art embellished with threadwork and dori work was a sheer marvel. A matching purple dupatta sealed her overall look.

Karisma Kapoor dished out “festive feels” in a dark purple saree by Manish Malhotra. For sisters who wish to twin this Diwali, you must take notes. Golden floral patterns and borders running all over the bodice added to the sparkle. Paired with a matching blouse, Karisma was indeed a sight to behold.

2. Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor

Those who wish to be the centre of attention can follow Janhvi Kapoor and drape themselves in a sequin holographic saree. Janhvi plucked out this multicoloured drape and identical plunging neckline blouse from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The diamond accessories added an extra dose of shine.

Khushi Kapoor nailed the ultimate “very demure” trend in this ITRH-crafted ombre sequin saree. The six-yard wonder delivered the right amount of drama and glitz. The slinky drape wrapped over her body like a second skin while the brilliant sequin play made her dazzle like the stars. A layered diamond necklace was the appropriate accessory move.

3. Neha And Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma decided to steal our hearts in this vivid red lehenga set by Awigna fashion label that came with a modern spin. That mirror work on the full-sleeved, deep-scooped blouse was simply mesmerising. A tasselled cape fixated on the shoulders delivered some unconventionality. Flower patterns all over elevated the overall aesthetic.

We can't stop admiring Aisha Sharma's on-point traditional wardrobe. Look how she effortlessly blends elegance and charm in a blush pink floral lehenga. Pearl and golden detailing on the blouse contributed to the festive appeal. The voluminous lehenga with netted details enhanced her look further. She paired the dreamy silhouette with a sheer dupatta.

4. Kriti And Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon radiated sunflower vibes in this vivid yellow Manish Malhotra saree. The deft sequin work glistening in the sunlight was worth admiring. She matched the drape with a unique white blouse featuring clusters of beads and tassels in different shapes. The crisscross element at the back offered a risque spin. The maang tika and jhumkas were oh-so-perfect.

Nupur Sanon seems to be in love with the pastel colour palette. Playing muse to designer Manvi Kapoor, she slipped into a pretty pink sharara set. The kurta came with black and gold traditional embroidery and similar adornments were seen on the flared trousers too. An identical scalloped-border dupatta rounded off her avatar.

5. Shilpa And Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked like a goddess in a Tanieya Khanuja-tailored ivory saree. The sheer drape and delicate white floral embroidery were swoon-worthy enough. Golden floral details on the piping took the allure a notch higher. It was the structured strapless floral-themed blouse with white sequins that was a show-stealer.

Shamita Shetty made no mistakes with this vibrant navy blue cape set by designer Shilpa Samriya. The strap blouse, doused with golden adornments and tassels at the hem, redefined elegance. The loose-fitted Patiala-themed pants were the ideal accompaniment. Shamita completed her Diwali-ready fit with a beautifully decorated floral-coded cape which proved to be the X-factor.

Like these Bollywood siblings, rock Diwali 2024 with your sister in brilliant ethnic numbers.

