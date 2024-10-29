From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif, 7 Celebrity-Inspired Festive Makeup Diwali 2024 Looks

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India. It is also a season of opening up our ethnic wardrobes and slipping into vibrant silhouettes. But let's admit, without the right makeup, even the most exquisite ensembles can appear dull. When we talk about Diwali-inspired beauty, the first thing that must be remembered is to add some sparkle to your makeup. After all, it is the festival of lights. Are you still confused about a festive-appropriate makeup avatar? Then our Bollywood actresses are here to help. Here are beauty looks from your favourite Bollywood celebrities that can inspire your Diwali 2024 look.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone knows how to look elegant. Here, the actress opted for a fine foundation with the right amount of blush on the cheeks. She added a few drops of highlighter for that shine and enhanced her eyes with a glittery brown eyeshadow. Winged eyeliner and kohl added the much-needed drama.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. Her look is best suited for the Diwali celebrations. She is the definition of charm with dewy foundation and glossy nude lips. The actress opted for smokey eyes and mascara-laden lashes. A middle-part wavy hairdo finished off her look.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Want to try something new? Then check out Kareena Kapoor's soft, demure look. She went with what seemed like an airbrushed base and then added minimal highlighter. Thin strokes of eyeliner with glittery eyeshadow and a nude lip colour elevated the festive appeal. A neatly combed bun hairdo tied her look together.

4. Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri knows how to shine brightly with her fashion and beauty choices. In this picture, the actress dabbed ample highlighter on her cheeks. But the smokey eye effect was indeed a show-stealer. A soft peachy lipstick delivered oomph to the overall aesthetics. She further enhanced her beauty with a middle-parted bun.

5. Esha Gupta

A bold red can never go out of fashion. Look how Esha Gupta effortlessly pulled off the red lip coupled with a bronzed foundation and rosy details on her cheeks. She redefined elegance with well-defined eyebrows and an intense makeover.

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt keeps serving beauty goals and we are all up for it. Once, she showed how to achieve a golden glow which required golden glitter and soft-brown eyeshadow. She turned heads with that stroke of dark eyeliner, nude lips and a neat bun.

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks the prettiest in both Western and traditional fits. She is also a beauty expert and our Diwali-themed makeup list cannot end without mentioning her name. For this look, the diva leaned on blushed-highlighted cheeks on a flawless base. Peach-tinted lips, well-arched brows and kohl-rimmed eyes had us gushing.

What are you waiting for? Pick your favourite Bollywood-inspired makeup look and look like a diva this Diwali.

