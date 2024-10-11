New Mom Deepika Padukone Discussed How Being "Sleep Deprived Or Burned Out" Affects Her Decision-Making Process

New mother Deepika Padukone recently spoke about her mental health struggles and acknowledged how to cope with the hard feelings about oneself. In an interaction with Arianna Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series held in honour of World Mental Health Day 2024, the star talked about how lack of sleep sometimes impacts her decision-making abilities. In a video shared by The Quint, Deepika said, “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out, the decisions that you make (get affected), and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practised my self-care rituals... I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent.”

Discussing the topic at length, she also believed that it was normal to feel extreme emotions and how people often associate negative emotions with criticism rather than adopting a positive approach and learning from it. “It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in work and be patient,” Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone is one such star who has always been open about her mental health struggles. Not only this, but through her organisation she had continually promoted and encouraged people to talk about their struggles openly and seek help if required.

