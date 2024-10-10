21% Of Gen Z In India Believe That Work-Life Imbalance Is A Mental Health Concern, Says Survey

Being a topic that's still fairly taboo in the country, at least World Mental Health Day 2024 is appropriate enough of a time to discuss its widespread impact on every area of our lives. One can liken the mind to the operating system of the body. Like a computer, the mind too can face strain, bugs and viruses; in the form of factors that affect mental health. Too much of it and you've got a breakdown in the operating system of your body which will eventually affect its physical workings. Even today, a sizable percentage of the Indian population doesn't fully understand how important optimum mental health is and how it affects daily functioning. Supported by data from ITC's Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey 2024 in association with Nielsen, we're exploring the perceptions and realities of mental health in India today.

Work fills a significant chunk of the day for most Indians, which is also directly affecting their mental wellbeing. Among the surveyed individuals who have experienced stress at workplace, 90% would appreciate better work-life balance policies. Additionally, 21% of participating Gen Z in India identify work-life imbalance as a major contributor to their mental health concerns. This has been a hotly debated topic across social media about the seriousness of wellbeing in the place and labour laws, especially after the death of a 26-year-old EY employee in July 2024.

Even those who have managed to have kept chugging on at work are aware that it will catch up with them at some point and they will have to pay with their health. Among those who have experienced stress at workplace, 71% feel that they suffer a burnout to live up to societal standards of success. 69% feel issues with mental wellbeing negatively impacts their health condition while 65% feel issues with mental wellbeing negatively impacts their sleep.

The solution of seeking therapy is easier said than done in India as factors like cost, social stigma and lack of awareness have left it out of reach. On the topic of costs, 77% of surveyed individuals find therapy expensive and 74% do not opt for therapy as health insurance does not cover mental health services. When it comes to stigma, 55% believe therapy is for the weak, which highlights the tainted nature of mental health support.

When one's operating system does breakdown, it would be ideal to have a strong support system who can identify mental health issues. 82% of the participating Gen Z in India believe people miss out on spotting the symptoms of mental health concerns, thus indicating a need for greater awareness and education.

The real solution stems from education about mental health because only then can it truly can be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

