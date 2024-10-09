From Deepika Padukone To Selena Gomez, 5 Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Mental Health

World Mental Health Day 2024 is just around the corner and that addresses mental wellbeing to be prioritised along with physical health. It is a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigmas. According to the World Health Organisation, "The World Mental Health Day raises awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health." So if the entire globe is celebrating the pivotal day, celebrities across India and abroad could not be far behind.

Here is a list of five celebrities who have not shied away from speaking out loud about the cause of mental health.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been one of the leading Bollywood celebrities to have addressed the topic of mental health. In an interview with NDTV, Deepika had revealed that she suffered from depression and also went on to build the Live Love Laugh Foundation to assist people who are facing similar problems.

2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has dedicated a chunk of her career to the cause of mental health; including opening up about her own struggles, raising funds for the cause by co-founding the Wondermind platform, and even founding Rare Impact Fund alongside her brand Rare Beauty to focus on mental health maintenance.

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has emerged as a fierce advocate for mental health by exploring her internal struggles through her music, giving candid interviews that saw her speaking about her struggles with depression.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

In an interview with E Times, Shraddha Kapoor had opened up about her mental health journey and battling anxiety issues in 2018 while celebrating the success of Stree. She openly mentioned that she had been coping with it every day for the past three to four years.

5. Ileana D'cruz

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana D'cruz discussed her battle with anxiety and depression and how continual care and affection from family and friends helped her out of the difficult times when she used to sit and cry for hours.

All these celebritie, from Deepika Padukone to Selena Gomez, have proved to be societal superheroes for addressing the mental health issue and not brushing it under the carpet.

