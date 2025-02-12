Deepika Padukone's Most Important Tip For Better Mental Health: "Take Adequate Rest"

Deepika Padukone has always been open about mental health and well-being. Recently, the star made an appearance at the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. In the episode, the star talked about the importance of mental health and student well-being.

In the video shared by Deepika, a student was seen asking, “What can we do to have good mental health?” To which Deepika recalled her old days and said, “I was a very naughty child. I would always climb the table, chair, sofa and jump off it.” She also shared her experience of preparing for exams and said, “I used to get extremely stressed (during exams) as I was very weak in maths. I am still weak at it. But like Narendra Modi has suggested, “Express, never suppress”. So always express yourself with your friends, family and teacher. Journaling is a great way of expressing.”

Referring to the positive attitude towards exam stress, she went on, “Feeling stressed is normal; it's part of life. What's important is how we react to it. Patience is the answer in the case of exams and results. Instead of worrying about things that we can't do anything about, we need to work on things we can, like sleeping well, drinking lots of water, exercising and meditating.”

Further into the conversation, Deepika also recalled the time she continuously worked, ignoring her mental health until it took a toll on her. She stated, “I kept working continuously. But one day, I fell unconscious. After a couple of days, I realised I was suffering from depression.”

As part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, the actress also spoke about how mental well-being is important during exams, advising students to deal with stress and "take adequate rest”.

