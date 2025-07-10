Jaya Bachchan Blames Internet For "Anxiety Attacks" Among Gen-Z, Shweta Bachchan Disagrees

Jaya Bachchan recently sparked a debate on social media when she attributed anxiety attacks among Gen-Z to the internet.

In a resurfaced episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, the veteran actress shared her concerns about Gen Z's mental health. She claimed that excessive internet use and the need for online validation are key contributors to rising anxiety levels among young people.

Jaya Bachchan And Daughter Shweta Clash Over Internet's Role In Anxiety

Jaya Bachchan said, “Navya, what happens among your generation is that ‘answer to the calls quickly, reply to texts quickly'. You get your validation from what you see on the internet and your phone. Are we looking nice? Are we thinking correctly? If you are saying the right thing? All this increases your stress levels."

When Navya asked whether the new generation is more stressed because of the internet, Jaya replied, “Definitely." She added, “We hadn't heard of an anxiety attack when we were kids. Let alone our childhood, we never heard it in our midlife also."

However, Jaya's daughter Shweta Bachchan countered her view, suggesting that anxiety isn't a new phenomenon that happened after the internet. She stated that it is a long-standing issue that's now more openly discussed and recognised. "Anxiety was always there. It's now more identifiable. It's more spoken about, it's just more vocal," Shweta said.

What Is An Anxiety Attack?

An anxiety attack is a sudden episode of intense fear or discomfort, often accompanied by physical symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic. While sometimes used interchangeably with panic attacks, anxiety attacks can also be a gradual buildup of anxiety related to specific stressors.

Key symptoms include a racing heart, breathing difficulty, sweating, trembling, and a sense of impending doom or loss of control.

While anxiety attacks can be frightening, they are not physically harmful. If you are experiencing symptoms of an anxiety attack, it is important to seek professional guidance for proper diagnosis and treatment.