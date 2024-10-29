Disha Patani's Diwali 2024 Sparkler Is Actually Her Very Trendy Makeup Look

Diwali 2024 celebrations coincided with the promotions of Kanguva but that hasn't stopped Disha Patani from keeping things super festive chic. We saw a glimpse of her in a red and gold saree recently for the Chennai leg of the promotions but with a new set of images released, her beauty complementing the look deserves equal attention. She opted for a warm, golden shimmer on her lids, which complemented her pre-draped Torani saree's gold accents perfectly. A bold, winged eyeliner added drama, while voluminous lashes gave her look a polished and intense finish. Known for her radiant complexion, Disha kept her skin base natural yet glowing with a light foundation base topped with a touch of blush. Disha's choice for the lips was her signature berry gloss that enveloped the entire look with her classic patented flair of minimal glam with a maximal effect. There was also a mini that added to the festive vibe of the entire look. Her hair was styled in a no-fuss Disha-approved way - with soft waves worn loose over her shoulders effortlessly.

Also Read: It Is A Deep Red And Gold Diwali 2024 For Disha Patani In A Pre-Draped Saree

Even with festivities, Disha Patani stays true to her signature makeup and hairstyles. A glowing complexion, a winged eyeliner to highlight the eyes as the focal point, a glossy lip, a wavy hairstyle and her infectious smile make anything she wears look festive, like a boho chic co-ord set in this case.

For the real fireworks to happen, Disha Patani comes prepared with the season's most trendy minimal chic makeup and hairstyles.

Also Read: Disha Patani Gave Festive Fashion A Break To Keep The Autumnal Spirit Alive In A Maxi Bodycon Dress And Boots