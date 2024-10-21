10 Festive October Launches That You Need To Bookmark For The Season

There's something magical about the festive spirit. The season comes with an array of new offerings. Whether you wish you get your hands on the hottest festive fashion trends or want to upgrade your beauty vanity with some quirky launches of the season, this feels like the right time to do so. Shine bright this Diwali as you get your A-game on point with the newest October launches. From shimmery shoes to hydrating beauty essentials, here's everything you need to bookmark right away!

10 Hot Festive Launches For October

1. Nykaa Cosmetics Stardust Holographic Chrome Eyeliners

Right in time for the festive season, these holographic eyeliners will simply add a magical twist to your festive makeup. Add all the drama to your eye makeup with these eyeliners.

2. Dyson Nural Hair Dryer

This Supersonic Nural hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode, it automatically reduces heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage.

3. Geox Venom: The Last Dance Capsule Collection

Geox's capsule collection is an ideal sidekick for Venom fans. The Walk Pleasure leather shoes embody the spirit of elegance and indeed are a perfect fit for the festive season. It is an understated lace-up shoe for men with a city-slick design featuring a cushioning effect that will keep you light on your feet.

4. Quench Snail Mucin Collagen Boost Range

Give your skin the much needed hydration with Quench's newest range. Prep your skin for Diwali as you get your hands on the serum and moisturiser. With 72 hours of long-lasting hydration, the range is perfect to keep your skin plump and supple.

5. Colorbar Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation

Achieve this dewy, radiant finish with Colorbar's new 3-in-1 product that is designed to do just that. It offers hydration, a luminous glow, and SPF 30 protection.

6. Foxtale Lip Balm

Give some extra attention to your lips with Foxtale's newest lip care range. This advanced lip balms are thoughtfully crafted with a blend of peptides, Vitamin C, SPF 30, and hyaluronic acid microspheres that keeps your lips plump and soft.

7. Russo Brunello Golden Embellished Slingback Heels

Add all the bling your look needs with these festive golden heels that are perfect for the season. Featuring intricate detailing and a chic slingback design, these heels are perfect for making a statement at your next special occasion.

8. Fossil's Raquel Collection

The rectangular Raquel watch is a new classic, updated for the current moment. Slim and versatile design which is perfect for the festive season. It comes with a genuine malachite stone dial, three-hand date movement and a brushed and polished gold-tone 7-link bracelet.

9. Bath And Body Works Brightest Bloom Range

The newest range of Bath and Body Works features a harmonious blend of fragrant notes. It includes Lily of the Valley, Jasmine Sambac, Garden Carnations, and Fresh Cedarwood, this collection embodies a sense of freshness, elegance and warmth. The range embraces the spirit of celebration and festivity.

10. Classic Green Ivy Unisex Clog

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the versatile Classic Green Ivy Unisex Clog. Create your own theme with elevated gold Jibbitz charms to reflect your vibe.

