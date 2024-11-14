Kick Off The Wedding Season With These 8 New Fashion And Beauty Launches

It is safe to say that the year has been an exciting one in terms of beauty and fashion. From viral beauty to the chicest runway fashion trends, we have gotten a good dose of all things nice. While we love trends, we also love essentials that make an impact in our routine. We wait for monthly launches eagerly and yet again, the time has come to delve into newer ones. From stunning shoes that would make for the best wardrobe staple to multipurpose makeup brushes, we have got you covered with the best fashion and beauty launches, especially for the wedding season. Get your hands on them right away.

Hottest Beauty And Fashion Launches For The Month

1. Milagro All Rounder Brush Set

Featuring five essential tools, this set from Milagro is just what your routine needs. This set covers needs of the face, eyes, and cheek. It offers a perfect balance of fluffy and dense bristles for flawless application and blending.

2. Revlon ColorStay Day to Night Eye Shadow

Designed to create stunning, long-lasting eye looks, this pick is perfect for the wedding season. This palette effortlessly transitions your look from a soft, natural daytime appearance to a bold, dramatic evening style.

3. Kazo Crystal Studded Flask Clutch

The Crystal Studded Flask Clutch combines glamour and practicality with a concealed flask wrapped in sparkling crystals. You can simply elevate your style with this chic choice that is perfect for the upcoming wedding season.

4. Eucerin Pigment Control Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+

It feels like the right time to upgrade your skincare routine as Eucerin finally launches in India. Apart from skin protection, this sunscreen also helps to deal with pigmentation and existing pigmentation. It feels super lightweight in texture.

5. Kiko Milano Unforgettable Waterproof Mascara

This new essential is perfect for the season! The waterproof formula ensures smudge-free wear that lasts all day, giving you beautiful, curled lashes. The powerful ingredients create a smooth, clump-free texture that keeps lashes moisturised and flexible.

6. Russo Brunello Tan Textured Loafers with Tassels

Elevate your formal wardrobe with these men's loafers, made from high-quality textured leather and adorned with elegant tassels. Offering a sleek, classic design, they provide unmatched comfort and sophistication for any professional or formal setting.

7. Marks & Spencer Bodycare Range

With body butters, body gels and body scrubs, the brand has come up with an expansive range of body care essentials that are just perfect for the season. These mood-boosting formulas are created with fruit extracts which are perfect to elevate your daily routine.

8. Fossil Special-Edition Collection

Inspired by The Wizard Of Oz, the brand has introduced a special collection that consists of Raquel Watch styles, with three standout designs inspired by the most beloved (and bewitching) characters. Each watch showcases a glitz leather strap, a 26mm case, and a rotating second disk.

