Triptii Dimri Blends Feminine Charm With Corpcore Chic At <i>Dhadak 2</i> Trailer Launch

All eyes are on Triptii Dimri's next film, Dhadak 2. The 31-year-old actress, who is sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the romantic drama, attended the movie's trailer launch yesterday. While she was busy with her work commitment, fans couldn't help but gush at her softcore boardroom ensemble that redefined the meaning of monotone magic.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Works Out Hard For Just "2 Plates Of Momo"

Triptii Dimri picked out an all-ivory blazer and flared pants for the event. The V-neckline blazer featured lapel collars and padded shoulders, coupled with full sleeves that delivered a structured finish. The buttons at the centre and flap pockets on either side of her waist added some functionality to her outfit. The blazer was neither too body-hugging nor too boxy, striking the perfect balance between elegance and ease.

Triptii Dimri paired the fit with loose-fitted pants that came in pleats. The voluminous fabric cascaded in length, skimming the floor dramatically. Her outfit screamed corpcore chic from a mile away. For those looking for an after-work attire that caters to feminine aesthetics as well as power suit elements, Triptii's two-piece wonder must be your go-to wardrobe pick. It's unconventional yet sophisticated, emanating a serene and confident vibe. Needless to mention, the Laila Majnu star pulled off the power dressing avatar with unmatched grace.

The Bollywood star let her ensemble take the centre stage as she opted for minimal accessories. She resorted to shiny silver studs and a couple of chunky statement rings on both hands. Triptii Dimri skipped wearing any necklace or bracelets so as not to overpower her look.

In terms of makeup, Triptii Dimri's radiant skin served as the perfect visage for the brush strokes to glide effortlessly. Blushed, contoured cheeks with a few drops of highlighter elevated her allure a notch higher. Maroon-tinted lips offered a pop of colourful contrast. A stroke of winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and well-groomed eyebrows sealed her eye game.

Triptii Dimri tied the entire look together by keeping her wavy tresses open as the locks framed her face beautifully.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Mirror Selfie Is a Lesson in Minimal Glam