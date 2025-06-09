Triptii Dimri's Mirror Selfie Is a Lesson in Minimal Glam

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Triptii Dimri shared a mirror selfie showcasing her minimal makeup and natural glow. Her makeup featured soft matte foundation, subtle highlighter, and sculpted brows. Her eyes were emphasised with kohl, warm eyeshadow, and lightly coated lashes.

Triptii Dimri is all over the headlines, and for all the good reasons. With films like Dhadak 2 and Spirit coming up, she is right at the center of all the buzz. While the actress' on-screen charm never fails to mesmerise us, it is her off-screen glow-up that keeps us hooked.

Time and again, Triptii's wardrobe picks have been on-point, but it is her minimal makeup looks that always make us pause and ponder. The Animal actor dropped a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories that screamed effortless glam.

Triptii Dimri's base was pure perfection. It looked like a soft matte foundation was buffed in just right, letting her natural skin peek through with a natural glow. A hint of highlighter added a touch of shine to the high points of her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose and above her cupid's bow. The diva's brows were softly sculpted and brushed upward, striking the perfect balance between natural and defined.

Tripti Dimri looks chic in minimal makeup. Photo: Instagram/tripti_dimri

But the real showstopper? Her eyes. The kohl-rimmed eyes looked too good to ignore. A warm, earthy-toned eyeshadow hugged her lids, giving depth without being dramatic. Her lashes? Lightly coated with mascara for a feathery finish.

For the lips, she went for a glossy pink-nude that brought in just the right amount of shine.

Now, let's take a moment for the hair. Triptii's soft curls started from the middle and cascaded down her shoulder with volume and bounce. The hair had movement, texture and that fresh blow dry feel.

As for the outfit, the star paired the look with what seemed like a deep navy blue strapless top. The rich colour popped beautifully against her glowing skin.

Triptii's mirror selfie was a mini masterclass in minimal glam done right.