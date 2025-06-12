Ananya Panday Is Summer-Ready In Dual-Toned Eye Makeup And A Turquoise Bikini Top

Ananya Panday never fails to amaze us with beautiful looks. The Call Me Bae actor recently shared a selfie on Instagram in a glammed-up avatar. Perfect for a sunlit day look, she rocked bronzed makeup.

While her bronzed glow and subtle highlighter looked on point, it was her statement eye makeup that stole the limelight. The makeup is minimal in base yet rich in detail, emphasising her natural features.

The makeup sits well on a dewy base that looks like second skin. The base is smooth and even-toned, which can be achieved with a lightweight foundation. A soft bronzer applied along the contours of her cheeks and forehead complements her beachy vibe. The peach blush is kept minimal, allowing her glowing skin to remain the focus. Her skin has a soft matte finish with a highlighter on the high points of her cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and collarbones.

Her eye makeup was the highlight of the makeup! It added a creative flair to the otherwise classic base. It combines pastel green on the lids and light purple shimmer on the lower lash line. These dual-tone eyes look perfect with the overall summery vibe of the outfit.

Her eyelashes and well-defined with a volumizing mascara. The brows are neatly groomed and filled to give them a natural look. The soft matte lipstick in a nude-mauve tone brings the look together and flatters her skin tone as well.

She wore her hair in soft, voluminous waves with a middle parting - a classic Ananya Panday hairdo - which complemented the fresh and effortless feel of the makeup.

The makeup goes well with her turquoise bikini top layered over white and peach details. A perfect summer pick, this makeup is a great example of balance - enhancing natural beauty while incorporating just enough color and detail to make a statement.