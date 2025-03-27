Triptii Dimri Sets Beauty Goals With Her Shimmery Plum Eyes, Freckles And Tinted Lips

Triptii Dimri looked stunning as she posed for a picture in a latest story on her Instagram. The 31-year-old actress was a vision to behold caught on camera while being perched on a reclined chair and casually setting beauty goals.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Triptii Dimri made jaws drop to the floor with her easy-breezy makeup moment that boasted of her fresh skin topped off with arched brows, a wash of plum shadow on her lids and a pop of silver eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes, teamed with lots of mascara for a dramatic eyelashes effect. A wash of brown freckles were created on the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her a natural beauty look. Triptii wrapped up her glam game with a plum tinted lip colour that added back life to her pretty face.

Triptii hair game matched steps with her beauty avatar by being styled into a super chic centre-parted open waves look that framed her face just right.

Triptii Dimri's shimmery plum eyes and tinted lips were a match made in beauty heaven.

