Triptii Dimri's Beautiful Blush Pink <i>Saree</i> Makes Diwali Parties So Fashionably Lit

Triptii Dimri is no stranger to championing a saree moment. The magic of a timeless saree is truly unparalled and the actress knows how to own it ever-so-glamorously. After delivering bright festive looks, Triptii turned to soothing pastels to give us festive fashion inspiration for all those Diwali parties. Triptii's favour to classic hues is well documented and her latest look in a beautiful blush pink saree was proof enough. For the promotions of her upcoming release, Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video, the actress slipped into an ethereal blush pink drape that came with just the right amount of glimmer. The actress added the soft colour palette into her festive wardrobe with utmost ease. The drape was doused in beautiful mirror work embellishments and ruffle details. Paired with a plunging mirror-work blouse, the look seemed right in time for festivities. She opted for contrasting earrings and bracelet to keep it minimal and her fresh glam with coral lips perfectly completed her style.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Black Chiffon Saree With A Beaded Lace Blouse Makes Garba Night Style Look Gorgeous

Triptii Dimri's saree-torial game only keeps getting better. Her promotional style is giving us the much-needed fashion inspiration with one stunning saree at a time. You can never go wrong with black silhouettes, just like Triptii Dimri in this striking monochrome number. She picked a solid-coloured drape that came with delicate sequin border. She paired the look with an embellished strappy blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. She ditched heavy-duty jewels and opted for statement earrings to complete her festive OOTD.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Boho White Lehenga Is A Minimal Twist To The Traditional Garba Night Style