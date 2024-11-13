Triptii Dimri's Black And White Look Was Almost Like The Dress Version Of A Tuxedo

Triptii Dimri knows how to pull off the eternal glam of chic party dresses and her latest look is far from your regular LBD. For the success bash of Bhool Bhulaiya 3, the actress turned to the striking fail-proof option i.e. a black bodycon number. Her version of this figure-grazing silhouette was subtle yet statement-making. She slipped into a stunning black midi dress that came with sleek structured sleeves and white bustier-style detailing underneath, which made it look like a version of a tuxedo. Triptii's look for the night was perfect with her matching black peep-toes. She ditched heavy accessories to make a case for minimal aesthetic. One-sided curled tresses and her classic dewy glam topped with nude lips perfectly rounded off her look. If you are looking for inspiration to accentuate your dressing game, Triptii's black dress will serve the purpose right.

Triptii Dimri and her impeccable style sensibilities have often made us go gaga. Whether she is strutting on the red carpet or making a statement with her on-screen style, the actress' penchant for picking fabulously fashionable silhouettes is a given. Previously, she looked chic in a beautiful white Gaurav Gupta number. The actress slipped into a striking cutout mini dress that came with the designer's signature elements. It had a ruffled trail from the shoulders, that added an extra edge to her style.

