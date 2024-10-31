Triptii Dimri Radiated With Festive Elegance In A Red Floral Ritu Kumar <i>Salwar</i> Suit

Diwali is here, which means it's time to celebrate with bonds of love, warmth, food and of course, fashion. For the fashionistas of Bollywood, the latter category is where they truly shine. Triptii Dimri has had a particularly sparkling season. With movie promotions leading into the festive season, it's been one fabulous ethnic look after another from the actress. So naturally, the festival of lights was celebrated in her most delightful ethnic look yet. In her latest outfit on Instagram, Triptii was spotted in an ethnic suit by fashion designer Ritu Kumar.

The outfit featured a sleeveless kurta having a round neckline with a gold embroidered border, leading to floral embroidery over its length and then, more of the broad gold border along the hemline that fell below her knees. Across her shoulder, was a sheer gold dupatta with the same border extending over it and matching red fitted pajamas to pair with the kurta. Triptii wore gold juttis from Fizzy Goblet with the outfit and completed it with stone-encrusted bracelets and a choker necklace.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@triptiidimri

Triptii's makeup paired with the salwar kameez suit was in perfect symphony with her ethnic outfit. Her cocoa-toned tresses were pinned back in a bun, with loose curls artistically framing her face. Her smokey brown makeup was set with a winged eyeliner, cheeks featured a dusting of bronzer and lips were coated with a rust-understoned shade of red lipstick.

Could it get any more subtly stylish yet traditionally elegant for the festival of lights? We think not.

