Triptii Dimri Follows Suhana Khan's Lead And Dons This Diwali Fashion Trend In A Beautiful Red Saree

Triptii Dimri's stunning red saree is a festive fashion staple that we all need

Triptii Dimri Follows Suhana Khan's Lead And Dons This Diwali Fashion Trend In A Beautiful Red <i>Saree</i>
Triptii Follows Suhana's Lead And Dons This Diwali Trend In A Red Saree

The timeless red silhouette seems to be the trend for the festive season and quite rightfully, the celebrities are doing justice to it. The classic hue always redefines the trend in the chicest way. Triptii Dimri recently made a stylish case for the same as she slipped into a beautiful red-toned number. The hue is classic for a reason and we see why. Triptii's power to make a statement with her put-together, fuss-free look is just the kind of inspiration we need for Diwali. She picked a monochrome number that came with delicate embellished details on the border. She paired the look with a square neckline blouse that featured a strap design. Her beautiful minimal makeup paired with a matte red lip delivered festive beauty goals. She kept it basic with dainty jewels and open tresses.

Previously, it was Suhana Khan who embraced the festive spirit in a stunning red saree. The actress aced the trend with her own stunning spin as she made heads turn at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She looked radiant in a beautiful monochrome silhouette that came with delicate embellished detail along the border of the saree. She paired the look with an equally stunning crystal embellished strapless corset blouse that seemed like the best way to complete her look. With her classic nude glam and open tresses, Suhana Khan indeed elevated festive fashion like no one else.

