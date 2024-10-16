Diwali 2024's Arrival Is Marked By Triptii Dimri's Soft Metallic Makeup

Triptii Dimri is basking in the success of her latest film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and continues to captivate with her radiant beauty. Recently, she showcased a flawless makeup look that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion when she was dressed in this pastel Arpita Mehta saree. Her subtle yet glamorous makeup featured expertly defined brows and a flawless base that enhanced her natural beauty. A soft highlighter added a radiant glow to her cheeks, while her glossy lips provided a touch of elegance. Her eyes were the focal point, adorned with glittery eyeshadow and accentuated by voluminous, mascara-laden lashes, creating a captivating gaze. Triptii's wavy tresses cascaded down her shoulders, adding a soft and effortless charm to her overall look. The festive season looked bright already but Triptii Dimri came along with her gorgeous makeup to make it shine even brighter.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Brought In Sunny Festive Vibes Draped In A Yellow And Pink Mirror Work Saree With Emerald Earrings

Triptii Dimri mesmerized everyone with her radiant beauty during her desi girl moment in a stunning look recently in a chiffon saree look. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, featuring a bronzed base that gave her skin a warm, sun-kissed glow. Her defined brows framed her face beautifully, while her eyes stole the show with a smokey-brown eyeshadow and perfectly kohl-rimmed eyes, adding depth and intensity to her gaze. She chose a nude lip colour that balanced the boldness of her eyes, exuding understated elegance. Her centre-parted, open tresses flowed gracefully, and a tiny black bindi added a touch of traditional charm, completing her alluring look.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Beautiful Blush Pink Saree Makes Diwali Parties So Fashionably Lit

To match the retro vibe of her overall outfit, Triptii Dimri needed a beauty fix to go with it. Triptii Dimri showcased her timeless beauty with a retro-inspired look, proving she can effortlessly embody any era. Her makeup was a flawless nod to vintage glam, featuring a glowing base that enhanced her radiant complexion. She opted for soft, blushed cheeks that added a touch of freshness, while her nude lips kept the look elegant and understated. The highlight of her look was the classic winged eyeliner, perfectly capturing the essence of 90s beauty, framing her eyes with bold definition. Her bouffant hairstyle added volume and drama, perfectly complemented by broad tinted shades, making her retro look truly phenomenal.

The festive beauty fix comes right in time for the season thanks to Triptii Dimri's radiant makeup and hair looks.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Black Chiffon Saree With A Beaded Lace Blouse Makes Garba Night Style Look Gorgeous