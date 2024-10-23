Triptii Dimri's Bright Pink <i>Saree</i> With A Corset Is A Festive Pairing You Didn't See Coming

Triptii Dimri is currently promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the actress has been serving up major fashion goals at every public appearance. In one of her latest looks, she wore an Atelier Biser custom rani pink off-shoulder corset top with a plunging neckline. The diva paired it with a Bhawna Sharma X Ekaya Cher saree that reimagines traditional Banarasi designs with classic plaid and iconic polka dot patterns. The handwoven Banarasi Tanchoi saree is priced at ₹54,975 and Triptii styled it to perfection with vintage glamour. For accessories, she chose minimal stud earrings. Her makeup featured a dewy foundation base paired with peachy nude lips and thin strokes of eyeliner.

Triptii Dimri has an expansive collection of sarees. A week earlier, she offered a soothing festive look in a blush pink ruffle saree. The actress' alluring drape came with just the right amount of shimmer all over it and an embellished ruffle border. She paired the six-yard wonder with a plunging mirror-work blouse that served proper fashion goals.

Thinking of how to style a black saree on the day of festivities? Take cues from Triptii Dimri. She once wore a black chiffon saree with a sleek beadwork border from the shelves of the designer label Ohaila Khan. She teamed it with an intricate blouse that had thin straps, a deep neckline and stone drops near the hemline. The diva's outfit was further enhanced with a pair of oxidised earrings and a statement ring adorned with a huge emerald.

Triptii Dimri's saree-torial looks are truly for the style books