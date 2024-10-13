Exclusive: Triptii Dimri Reveals Her Style Is Inspired By This "Bold Yet Chic" Pop Star

The entire nation is celebrating the festive season. With Dussehra just passed and Diwali around the corner, we are all bringing out our ethnic best. If you are feeling unsure about what to wear, why not take some inspiration from a fashion icon – Triptii Dimri. Recently, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video star revealed in an interaction shared some useful fashion tips, talked about her go-to picks for Diwali and Dussehra, and even revealed who her fashion icon is. Watch the video below for the full exclusive interview.

Fashion Tip For The Festive Season

For the festive season, Triptii Dimri has recommended a fusion approach to styling. “Try mixing traditional with modern. I feel maybe a pair of nice corsets with a saree,” she shared.

Personal style

Triptii Dimri explained her sense of fashion in a few words, including “Comfort, Elegance, Timeless, Effortless, Simple.” Well, time and again, we have seen how the diva has swooned hearts with her effortless fashion game.

Style tips on comfort and authenticity

Sharing tips on how she manages comfort and authenticity while getting ready, Triptii Dimri stated, “Believe in comfort. Yeah, I think if you're comfortable, then you feel the most confident, and that is why I always go for comfort over anything.”

Go-To Style Pick For Dussehra And Diwali

Since comfort is the name of her style game Triptii Dimri revealed that her favourite picks are “a normal kurti with jeans” for Dussehra, while “A vibrant, embellished dress – simple, elegant, classic” for Diwali.

One style trend that does not belong in 2024

Quick to respond, Triptii did not hold back when she quickly blurted out, “Skinny jeans. They are super uncomfortable for me, and I don't like clothes that are too tight. So yeah, they have to be breathable.”

Style Inspiration

The fashionista cited the renowned singer-songwriter Dua Lipa as her style inspiration. She added, “I love her style. I think she's very bold yet chic.”

Day-Off Style

When Triptii Dimri is not shooting, she loves to slip into something casual and comfy. She said, “Sometimes, a T-shirt and pyjamas. Sometimes jeans or a T-shirt. Sometimes a nice flowy dress.”

