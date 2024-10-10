Triptii Dimri's Black Chiffon <i>Saree</i> With A Beaded Lace Blouse Makes <i>Garba</i> Night Style Look Gorgeous

Triptii Dimri has been the recent talk of the town with a bunch of her movies, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video, slated for release. But what caught our eyes was her recent black saree when she stepped out in town for the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Bad Newz actress slayed a serious desi girl moment in a designer black chiffon saree that she teamed with an intricate blouse.

Triptii Dimri looked like a million bucks wearing a black chiffon saree drape from the shelves of the designer label OHAILA KHAN. The nine-yards wonder added grace to her desi girl avatar and was accentuated with the perfect minimal black beadwork border. A super cropped sleeveless blouse with a V-neckline, lace fabric and overall intricate floral beadwork detail added further glam to her ensemble.

On the accessories front, Triptii wore a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas with black stoned encrusted in it and a cocktail ring with an emerald set in silver on her finger.

For her hair and makeup, Triptii opted for centre-parted open tresses with beach waves in them. Her makeup completed the look with bronzed skin, defined brows, a smokey-brown eyeshadow on the lids, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, contoured jaw and cheekbones, a nude lip colour and a tiny black bindi to tie the look together.

Tripti Dimrii turned desi girl like none other in a black chiffon saree teamed with an intricate lace and beadwork blouse.

