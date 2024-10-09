Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Ace <i>Manjulika's</i> Spooky </i>Saree</i>-Clad Ethnic Style In <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer

Advertisement

Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Ace Manjulika's Spooky Saree-Clad Ethnic Style In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer is out and Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit duo have slayed on the silver screen in Manjulika's iconic saree-clad looks

Read Time: 3 mins
Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Ace Manjulika's Spooky Saree-Clad Ethnic Style In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer
Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit aced Manjulika's saree-clad ethnic style like a wow

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie trailer has released and our eyes were glued to the return of the OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and the introduction of another character of that namesake played by Madhuri Dixit. This time, horror-comedy movie is not just about one, but two Manjulikas. It is also about their twinning ethnic wardrobe visible in the trailer as the two leading ladies were seen wearing same-same but different ensembles in the trailer.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/balanvidya

The first look features Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan dressed up in red and gold classical Indian dance costumes with the same vibe.

Vidya Balan wore her Bharatnatyam costume just like in the first edition of the trilogy series. She draped a red and gold brocade costume with a red half-sleeve blouse having gold borders and pleated black palla with gold motifs beautifully draping her chest area. This was teamed with gold temple jewellery of layered necklaces, kadas, bangles, a mang teeka and a traditional white headpiece crowning her bun.

Madhuri on the other hand, wore a red and gold Kathak costume in an angrakha style. The full sleeved angrakha was detailed with gold motifs and borders and was paired with a pleated black dupatta with gold brocade details similar to Vidya's costume. Madhuri accessorised the look with a maximal gold jadau maang teeka, gold bangles and kadas, jhumkas and a gold choker necklace.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/balanvidya

For look two, both Madhuri and Vidya were seen wearing black chiffon sarees with intricate gold borders as they featured in spooky scenes. The on-screen Manjulika duo wore identical black chiffon sarees with a voluminous and flowing drape teamed with matching blouses with a plunging V-neckline and decorated with gold embroidered borders. The only visible difference was that Vidya Balan's blouse had a three-fourth sleeve length and Madhuri Dixit's was half-sleeved.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/balanvidya

On the hair and makeup front, both Vidya and Madhuri wore their hair in a centre-parted messy open look. Makeup wise, they sported defined brows, eyes laden with smudged kohl and mascara and topped with blood red-hued lips, all of which added to the character's unkempt look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/balanvidya

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are twinning and winning Manjulika's style in saree-clad looks featured in the freshly dropped Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie trailer.

Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Trailer
Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Ace <i>Manjulika's</i> Spooky </i>Saree</i>-Clad Ethnic Style In <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer
