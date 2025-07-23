How Vidya Balan Dealt With People Giving Her Weight-Loss <i>Gyaan</i>: "I Put Myself Out There At My Biggest"

Vidya Balan, known for her confidence and unapologetic attitude towards life, has once again inspired fans by sharing her thoughts on body image and self-acceptance. The actress opened up about the criticism she's faced regarding her weight and how she's chosen to ignore the naysayers.

Vidya Balan On Not Letting Any Insecurities Weigh Her Down

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vidya said, "I think I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief. I have put myself out there at my biggest and not batted an eyelid. I've had people tell me I should work on myself, that I should shed weight. But I actually believe there is nothing wrong with me."

She added, "I think that is a great attitude because it helped me sail through. I was still playing the lead, so I don't think those kinds of insecurities have ever weighed me down,"

Vidya Balan On Her Tough Relationship With Weight Loss

Last year, Vidya Balan lost weight after following a strict "diet". During the promotion of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actress told Galatta India, "You know, all my life, I have struggled to be thin. I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes, I would lose weight, and it would come back... and then, early this year, I met a nutritional group called Amura (Amura Health) in Chennai. They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat'."

Vidya Balan revealed that she followed a diet to "get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me. I have been a vegetarian all my life, (yet) I didn't know palak and dudhi (spinach and bottle gourd) don't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us, but that is not the case. You have to figure out what's good for you as just because it is good for someone else, it may not be good for you."

On the work front, Vidya Balan is currently starring in the Marathi television series, Kamali.