Like Triptii Dimri In Rajasthan, Visit These 5 Historical Locations When In Ajmer

Actress Triptii Dimri is juggling between shoots and promotions. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is currently enjoying her time in Ajmer. In between the hectic schedule, the actress is making sure to explore the beautiful city of Rajasthan. Sharing snippets on social media, Triptii was seen having the time of her life when visiting the very famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The Ajmer Dargah is a Sufi shrine that is believed to be one of the holiest places in Rajasthan. Not only this, but the star was also seen savoring authentic Rajasthani delicacies. Like Triptii, if you too wish to visit Ajmer, we have listed 5 best historical places to visit in the city.

Historical Places To Visit In Ajmer

1. Akbar's Palace

Akbar's palace, constructed in 1570 AD, is where he and his troops stayed at Ajmer. It is a well-known museum of exquisite sculptures, paintings, age-old military weapons and other artefacts of the Mughal era.

2. Adhai Din Ka Jhopra

Adhai Din Ka Jhopra is a beautiful site to visit. This Masjid was built by Qutub-ud-Din-Aibak, the first sultan of Delhi. It is a relic of an old mosque that is still used as a place of worship. The distinct pillars, ruined minarets and arched screens make it a gorgeous place to visit.

3. Taragarh Fort

Ana Sagar is an artificial lake constructed in the 12th century AD by Anaji Chauhan. This lake is a must-visit as it features marble pavilions and a scenic garden. The best time to visit is during sunset when the views are marvelous and extraordinary.

4.⁠ ⁠Ajmer Jain Temple

Ajmer Jain Temple or Sonini Ki Nasijan is a Digamber Jain temple dedicated to Lord Rishabhdev. The main attraction of this place is the main chamber, also known as the Swarna Nagari, which has several gold-plated wooden figures.

5.⁠ ⁠The Clock Tower

The Clock Tower at Ajmer is another place to visit. Built in 1887 to market Queen Victoria's Silver Jubilee, this place is also known as the Victoria Jubilee Clock Tower.

Planning a trip to Ajmer? Looks like we have got you covered.

