Triptii Dimri's Boho White <i>Lehenga</i> Is A Minimal Twist To The Traditional Garba Night Style

Triptii Dimri's latest looks recently are all about acing ethnic OOTDs with utmost grace. As she gears up for her upcoming release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii's sartorial sensibilities are only making the festive style look more fabulously fashionable. Her elegant silhouettes comprise stunning lehengas and sarees and yet again, she turned to another masterpiece. She slipped into a beautiful, modern ivory lehenga to soak in the festive fervour. She paired a simple yet elegant plunging neckline blouse with an intricately embroidered lehenga skirt. It was the tan belt that simply added a contemporary spin to her look. Triptii's accessory game was too good to be missed with statement-stacked bangles and oxidised earrings. She ditched the dupatta to keep it chic and her side braid perfectly completed her look.

Triptii Dimri knows how to embrace festive splendour and of late, the actress is making a strong case for the same. While she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii is making sure to keep up with her style diaries too. Previously, the actress turned to an ethereal Tarun Tahiliani number to make heads turn. The exquisite kashida saree featured beautiful floral and paisley motifs that added a timeless charm to her look. With a matching embroidered blouse, Triptii's ethnic look was nothing short of elegant. With a beautiful bun and graceful glam, the actress completed her look.

