Triptii Dimri Looks Garba Night Ready In A Beautiful Blue Printed <i>Lehenga</i>

As Triptii Dimri gears up for the release of her upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the actress makes sure to keep to not miss out on the festive fashion factor with every look. While her gracefully draped sarees served all the inspiration, the actress is now making all the rounds with her beautiful lehengas. Recently, the actress was spotted promoting her film in another printed wonder. She looked radiant as she slipped into a blue and yellow printed number. The lehenga came with multiple contrasting prints that perfectly complemented the silhouette and the style. She paired a quarter-sleeve blouse with a flared lehenga skirt and a dupatta. She looked Garba night-ready with minimal base, bright lips and a ponytail. Her statement jhumkas were just perfect accentuate her look in no time.

Of late, Triptii Dimri's stunning promotional style is all about keeping it chic in ethnic ensembles. From her retro-inspired sarees to modern spin lehengas, Triptii's choice of traditional silhouettes is always a serve. Previously, the actress turned to a beautiful blue lehenga that seemed just the right fit for the festive season. She slipped into a printed Saaksha & Kinni Magnolia high-waist lehenga that came with complementing prints. She paired the plunging bralette blouse with a flared skirt. Her minimal, dewy glam and open tresses were a fitting choice to complete her look.

