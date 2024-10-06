Triptii Dimri Turned Up The <i>Desi</i> Girl Dazzle In A Mirror Work <i>Lehenga</i> For <i>Chumma</i> Music Video

Triptii Dimri has been doing the rounds on the internet for a lot of reasons; mainly her upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Additionally, it's also for her winning desi fashion game, be it for the ongoing Navratri season or her on-screen looks. The Animal actress recently announced her latest music video Chumma, that saw her wearing a pretty lehenga choli and shaking a leg to peppy beats alongside her co-star Rajkummaar Rao.

Triptii Dimri made heads turn in a yellow and maroon lehenga choli, laden with mirror work. The cropped short-sleeve yellow choli had a plunging sweetheart neckline and was decorated with a mirror work borders and overall embellishment, along with a tie-up dori detail on the back. The choli-style blouse was teamed with a dhoti lehenga in a maroon hue that featured a Gujarati bandhani print and had similar mirror work borders added on the waistline and pleats.

For her accessories, Triptii wore a pair of chandbali jhumkas coloured with blue, pink and white bead details, a few matching kundan work cocktail rings on her fingers, and mirror work gold bangles adorning her wrists.

For her hair and makeup of the song, Triptii wore her tresses in centre-parted open waves. As for her makeup of the day, it included defined brows, a wash of sparkling eyeshadow on the lids, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a sparkling blush topper to make her cheeks pop, and a mauve lip colour that added the perfect final touch to the silver screen look.

Triptii Dimri certainly looked "like a wow" in a bandhani and mirror work lehenga choli.

