Triptii Dimri Turned Elegant Muse To Manish Malhotra In A Pink Benarasi Brocade Lehenga

Be it Western or Indian, take notes from actress Triptii Dimri on how to style and slay any look effortlessly. On Tuesday, actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his handloom collection.

For the event, Triptii exuded timeless allure in a beautiful Gulabi Benarasi brocade lehenga set by the designer. The lehenga featured gold and silver zardozi borders on a handwoven Banarasi dupatta. The interplay of traditional handloom set the tone for the perfect Indian bride. The matching dupatta featured heavy golden embroidery with intricate floral detailing and was tucked beautifully by the waist chain. The sweetheart neckline blouse was perfectly adorned with golden embroidered tassels, adding all the glam to the look.

Draped to perfection, Triptii's opulent bridal look was enchanted with designer's high jewellery. Keeping up with the theme, Triptii went for a subtle glam look with a glowy base, shimmery eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, lashed-up eyes, pink lips and a silver bindi that added all the drama to the look. She paired her look with heavy golden jewellery pieces, with a pair of statement earrings, a Mang tika, a heavy necklace, finger rings and pink bangles. Triptii completed her look with a sleek bun decorated with red roses. The rich textile and intricate design celebrated Manish Malhotra's timeless artistry.

Triptii Dimri's stunning style game keeps getting better whether on or off the ramp.

