Triptii Dimri Is A Beauty In A Strapless Black Bodycon Dress

Triptii Dimri is a woman with many talents, and acing her look every time she steps out is one of them. The star is known for her impeccable fashion sense that never fails to make a style statement. Recently, for an event, Triptii looked beautiful as ever in all-black attire.

For the night, Triptii opted for a classic black bodycon dress. The strapless piece came with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The pleated detailing of the dress at the bodice added more charm to her subtle look. The star further elevated the look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a neck chain. For her makeup, Triptii kept it subtle with her signature glam look. With seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, arched brows, winged liner, mascara on the lashes and bold red lips. For her hair she styled it in a neat bun that added more glam to the look.

Always count on Triptii Dimri for some noteworthy looks.

