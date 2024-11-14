Thanks To This Gua Sha Technique, Bhavana Panday Gets A "Natural Facelift" At Home

Face sculpting is a skincare technique that is used to enhance facial features. The method uses a variety of instruments and techniques with focused strokes to create a look that mimics a natural facelift by combining massage and lymph drainage. In a new Instagram post, Ananya Panday's mother and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives famed Bhavana Panday revealed that she uses the gua sha technique for a natural facelift before her shoot. Bhavana shared a video of herself as she got the high points of her cheeks scraped evenly by her makeup artist. In the next slides, she showed the after-effects of the process. The final result presents a sculpted finish and glowy skin. “Natural Face Lift before the shoot !!!! Thanks to Shweta Melwani's strong hands !!! Check out the after !!!,” Bhavana wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Bhavana Panday dished out major beauty goals in this strapless red gown. Bhavana wore this look for Shalini Passi's art ball, hosted in Delhi. For makeup, she opted for a flawless and matte base with a focus on a natural, even skin tone. A touch of highlighter is likely used on the high points of the face, like the cheekbones and brow bones, to add a subtle glow. Bhavana highlighted her eyes with a soft smokey look. The lids featured a shimmery bronze or gold shadow, adding a touch of glamour. Bhavana kept her lips neutral with a nude shade to balance the bold eyes.

Before that, Bhavana Panday flaunted her flawless complexion in an all-black ensemble. With Subtle contouring under the cheekbones, the star wife opted for a soft, peachy blush on the apples of the cheeks. Bhavana kept the look natural with neutral eyeshadows and a nude lip shade.

