With Kohl-Rimmed Eyes And Glossy Lips, Tara Sutaria's Radiant Glow Is Perfect For Diwali 2024

Tara Sutaria's festive makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a neat bun is perfect to make heads turn this Diwali

Tara Sutaria has just served up major beauty inspiration for Diwali 2024. The actress shared two gorgeous close-ups of hers on Instagram, showing off her festive makeup and hairstyle. With a soft, monochrome base and a generous touch of blush and highlighter on her cheeks and nose, Tara's look was all about that radiant glow. Her perfectly contoured jawline added a chic edge, while defined brows and shimmering eyes perfectly completed her look. She further shared about her go-to product for the look. “Waterproof Kajal Liner is wonderfully intense, bold and defines my eyes perfectly, while the smudge-proof, waterproof formula ensures my look stays flawless through every celebration, every smile and every memory. It's easy to use, lasts all day, and feels like the perfect finishing touch to my festive glow. Because when you feel your best, you shine from within,” Tara captioned the post. A stone bindi and a neatly combed, middle-parted bun hairdo sealed the beauty deal.

Also Read: "Eat And Be Merry" With Tara Sutaria's Scrumptious Food Trail

Earlier, Tara Sutaria shared another hand-picked beauty essential from Bobbi Brown. In a post on the brand's official Instagram handle, the actress showcased her flawless skin after using the weightless skin foundation. She kept her look minimal, opting for a soft touch of blush on her cheeks, paired with a matte brown eyeshadow and thin strokes of eyeliner. 

Before that, Tara Sutaria shared a sneak peek into her beauty mantra. In the pictures, she embraced a dewy makeup look that perfectly captured her “power girl” vibe. It featured soft touches of blush on her cheeks, delicate strokes of eyeliner and mascara-coated eyelashes. She paired this with shimmering brown eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. A generous amount of highlighter on her T-zone and nude peachy lipstick, elevated her overall look.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria And Sonakshi Sinha Look "Same Same But Different" As They Style Polka Dots In Two Ways

