Rakul Preet Singh Felt "Floaty And Dreamy" And Looked It Too In A White Off-Shoulder Bustier And Voluminous Skirt

Rakul Preet Singh has been creating quite a buzz amidst the internet goers with her sartorial escapades. The Yaariyan actress was seen looking "floaty and dreamy" wearing a co-ordinated set of pristine white off-shoulder bustier and voluminous skirt that made her look like a quintessential Yash Raj Films heroine caught on camera.

Also Read: This Director's Thoughts After Eating Ragi Karam Dosa And Podi Idli At Rakul Preet Singh's Millet Restaurant, Aarambam In Hyderabad

Rakul Preet Singh looked like she walked out of a dream sequence in a 1990s Bollywood movie with the actress wearing an all-white ensemble and dancing to the tunes of yesteryear number. Rakul wore a pair of white coordinated separates featuring an off-shoulder bustier top with curtain sleeves with pleats. She teamed this with a high waist voluminous skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Stylist Anshika Verma accessorised her look with layered dainty gold necklaces with pearl and vintage coin charms doubled as pendants. Rakul's ears were adorned with a pair of small gold hoops and a couple of pearl studded cocktail rings that added the right amount of sparkle to her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Rakul's tresses were styled in a salon-style open blow-out. Makeup wise, she sported a dewy bronzed complexion, defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured and blushed cheeks, and a nude-brown lip colour to tie the look together.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh And Sophie Choudry Painted The Night Black In Their Fabulous Party Dresses