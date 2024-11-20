Rakul Preet Singh Felt "Floaty And Dreamy" And Looked It Too In A White Off-Shoulder Bustier And Voluminous Skirt

Rakul Preet Singh has been creating quite a buzz amidst the internet goers with her sartorial escapades. The Yaariyan actress was seen looking "floaty and dreamy" wearing a co-ordinated set of pristine white off-shoulder bustier and voluminous skirt that made her look like a quintessential Yash Raj Films heroine caught on camera.
Also Read: This Director's Thoughts After Eating Ragi Karam Dosa And Podi Idli At Rakul Preet Singh's Millet Restaurant, Aarambam In Hyderabad
Rakul Preet Singh looked like she walked out of a dream sequence in a 1990s Bollywood movie with the actress wearing an all-white ensemble and dancing to the tunes of yesteryear number. Rakul wore a pair of white coordinated separates featuring an off-shoulder bustier top with curtain sleeves with pleats. She teamed this with a high waist voluminous skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Stylist Anshika Verma accessorised her look with layered dainty gold necklaces with pearl and vintage coin charms doubled as pendants. Rakul's ears were adorned with a pair of small gold hoops and a couple of pearl studded cocktail rings that added the right amount of sparkle to her fingers.
On the hair and makeup front, Rakul's tresses were styled in a salon-style open blow-out. Makeup wise, she sported a dewy bronzed complexion, defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured and blushed cheeks, and a nude-brown lip colour to tie the look together.
Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh And Sophie Choudry Painted The Night Black In Their Fabulous Party Dresses
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world