Rakul Preet Singh's Advice To Achieve Milestones: "Put In Your Hundred Per Cent Every Single Day"

Rakul Preet Singh spoke about her army upbringing, childhood, struggles and more in her latest cover story

Rakul Preet Singh followed her "put in your hundred percent every single day"

Rakul Preet Singh has become the newest digital cover star for Elle India magazine. The De De Pyaar De actress opened up about her strict army upbringing, respecting people's time, being honest with oneself in whatever you do, and more during the Elle interview which threw light on her work ethic, values and upbringing.

Being born into an army family, Rakul Preet Singh credited her ambition, drive and perseverance to those nascent years of her life and the impeccable upbringing her parents imparted her. She said in the interview, "I think the army upbringing has played an important role in who I am today, specifically because we were brought up in a very disciplined way. It is a part of my core."

She further stressed on simple things like respecting time and how these helped her shape her career, saying, "Whether this means respecting people's time, keeping your word, being direct and honest - all these qualities have helped me in the career that I have chosen to be in."

But the largely-defining life mantra for Rakul has been sticking to honesty in whatever she does. She expressed this, saying, "The biggest teaching for me has been that you have to be honest with yourself in whatever you do. You need to put in your hundred per cent every single day, whether you're working or not working, to attract the kind of life you see for yourself."

Rakul Preet Singh, Rakul Preet Singh Instagram, Elle
