Rakul Preet Singh And Avneet Kaur Fabulously Embraced The Festivities In Electric Blue Ethnic Finery

The season of lights is upon us and it is just the right time to put our best feet forward. Celebrities are on the style bandwagon and it was Avneet Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh that recently caught our attention with their Diwali party style. Trust the actress and their chic fashion game to always make heads turn. Recently, the actresses ditched the regular festive colour to make a case for an electrifying blue hue. While both of them opted for match-matchy colours, their style was different. For Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, Rakul Preet Singh redefined festive elegance in a stunning electric blue saree that came adorned with gold-toned mirror work along the border. Her sweetheart neckline mirror work blouse was just the best fashion pairing her look need. With her signature dewy glam, sleek bun and statement earrings, Rakul's festive OOTN was right on point.

Avneet Kaur too made festive fashion look bright and stylish in her choice of a stunning lehenga. The actress slipped into a beautiful bright blue lehenga that came with delicate mirrorwork details. She paired a flared lehenga skirt with a matching blouse and dupatta to look her stylish best. She ditched heavy jewellery and opted for jhumkas to keep it minimally chic. Her pink-toned makeup perfectly contrasted with the look.

If you are looking to opt for something unique this season, Avneet and Rakul might just serve you with the right fashion inspiration