Shah Rukh Khan Opened Up About Facing The Downside Of Success: "You Get Very Isolated"

Shah Rukh Khan has been making waves amidst his fans and followers as he opened up about the ups and downs he faced during his three decade-long career. The Jawan actor spoke about of the struggles with his emotional well-being and how he did not realize that the world around him was changing while he was on the path.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Autumn Ensemble Was Only Complete With Sabyasachi Necklaces And A Rs 4 Crore Audemars Piguet Watch

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the Global Freight Summit in Dubai where he discussed his path-breaking success and how it could also to failure, saying, "Success somehow leads to failure as well because you get very isolated, not just physically... you get isolation of ideas because you are so driven by the success."

He recollected the time when he woke up in the morning only driven by his success and only contemplated what he had to work on. "At that time I was just getting up in the morning, saying, 'Okay I'm successful; I need to keep doing this; I need to keep working hard, and I need to make this film, I want to do this visual effects; I want to fly.' But I didn't realize that the world around me was changing."

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the isolation that happens to people due to success, which in turn, can lead to failure, by saying that when one is successful they need to be aware of the change in their surroundings. One cannot work with their blinkers on.

To this effect, Shah Rukh said, "The worst part is, you don't realize that you're getting isolated because everything seems nice. You have to change according to the consumers, as per what they like and dislike." He further added that gaining this insight has been a humbling experience for him. In fact, it was the best remedy for him to mitigate total failure.

Shah Rukh Khan's struggles with isolation because he was solely success driven are thought provoking.

Also Read: After Shah Rukh Khan Revealed He Was "Not Smoking Anymore", Health Tips From Experts On How To Quit Smoking