Shah Rukh Khan Put His Best Swagger On In Cargo Trousers, A Tee, Jacket And A Cool Cap

Shah Rukh Khan's charisma and sense of style have been a hit among fans and fashion enthusiasts. Even at 58, the superstar has the ability to make our hearts skip a beat with his fashion picks. Recently, King Khan played muse to his son Aryan's fashion brand D'YAVOL and the results were simply awe-spiring. On October 27, Aryan hosted a launching event for D'YAVOL in Dubai. His doting dad was present to make the event a grand one. Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a Gen Z-inspired casual look. He wore a grey T-shirt and layered it with a denim, navy blue jacket which simply looked uber-cool on him. He teamed his upperwear with a pair of trendy cargo pants in a similar grey shade. The loose-fitted number stood as a testament to SRK's love for relaxed fits. For accessories, he went with a charcoal black cap and tinted sunglasses. White sneakers completed Shah Rukh's overall avatar.

Back in August, Shah Rukh Khan attended the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, and his impressive attire caught our attention. The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble for the event looking handsome like always. He opted for a black T-shirt and teamed it up with matching pants. SRK layered his outfit with a black striped blazer featuring lapel collars and a front-open feature. He chose a classic watch and a sleek neck chain to seal his accessory game. SRK's intense look got its extra dose of charm with a half-shaved beard and long and open hairstyle. Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan left his sea of fans gasping with his swag-infused avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan is also very close to his daughter Suhana. The father-daughter duo often gets clicked together on shopping sprees. A few months ago, they were seen shopping at a mall in New York City. Shah Rukh chose to rock a casual fit as he put on a loose-fitted, full-sleeved shirt for the day. He paired it with grey denim jeans that comprised a scissor design on one of the legs. A pair of sunglasses, a cap and a stack of bracelets completed his OOTD. On the other hand, Suhana looked pretty in a floral-printed white dress.

What do you think about Shah Rukh Khan's look at the Dubai event?

