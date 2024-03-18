Aryan Khan's D'Yavol X's Denim Jacket Priced At Rs 99,000 Gets Sold Out Within 24 Hours

D'Yavol X's products are already running out of stock

It hasn't been 24 hours since Aryan Khan's new collection drop of his clothing brand Dyavol'X went live on his website, and yet, some of his products have already been sold out. This was the second collection drop from the brand and the first in collaboration with Disney. Known for its dark-themed streetwear collection, these products even though seemingly basic, are priced far from it. Some tees like Nocturnal and Ducktaped are priced at Rs 15,000 while the Killing Smokes sweatshirt also worn by Shah Rukh Khan in the campaign is priced at Rs 41,000. The denim jacket, Signature X, seen on Suhana Khan earlier this week from the campaign comes with a price tag of Rs 99,000, a price one doesn't often associate with a denim jacket after all. Not only does the price tag and the limited quantity raise the exclusivity of this product and hence the brand, but the fact that the product was sold in less than a day proves everyone is vying for a piece of this pie.

Signature X denim jacket sold out on the website

Aryan Khan's collection drops sell out in record time so it should come as no surprise that the case was true with this launch too. When the brand launched its first collection with much hype and hoopla in April 2023, 30 pieces of the X jacket endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan and priced at Rs 2 Lakh were sold out in no time as per reports.

There's no star power quite like the one that runs in the Khan family.

