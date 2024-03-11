Shah Rukh Khan's Custom Manish Malhotra Suit Came With A Fitting Stallion Brooch Pinned On His Lapel

Shah Rukh Khan's Custom Manish Malhotra Suit Hits The Style Mark Right

It is safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan is making the late 50s look ever so fabulous. The rise and rise of King Khan and his style is meant for the record books. From his on-screen romantic energy to his top-notch style, the actor has ticked all the right boxes. Recently, for the Zee Cine Awards 2024, the actor rocked dapper style in a custom Manish Malhotra look. Styled by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Shah Rukh Khan redefined the essence of suave fashion in a striking black look. He looked his dapper self as he paired a crisp black blazer with matching bottoms. The smooth satin details on the blazer were complemented by a stallion brooch that added all the charm to his look. His distinctive aura was of course, the highlight of his style and he topped it with a statement watch and shades. It is not every day that Shah Rukh Khan drops a fashion moment but when he does, he rules the fashion sphere with his look.

Also Read: An Arm Stack And Chunky Rings Don't Hurt Shah Rukh Khan Wearing Nothing Else But Jeans

Loving Shah Rukh Khan's style is so habitual that it is never questioned; for all the right reasons. From his suave looks on the red carpet to his low-key airport style, King Khan has our hearts. Recently, for D'yavol's latest campaign, the actor turned to baggy casuals to make a statement. He paired loose denim with a t-shirt and dusty blue jacket to create an edgy look.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Edgy Black And Gold Ensemble Upped The Fashion Quotient At The Opening Night Of The Women's Premier League 2024 In Bengaluru

Shah Rukh Khan's style game is made to impress