Shah Rukh Khan's Edgy Black And Gold Ensemble Upped The Fashion Quotient At The Opening Night Of The Women's Premier League 2024 In Bengaluru

Shah Rukh's Edgy Black Ensemble Upped The Fashion Quotient At WPL 2024

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Women's Premier League in Bengaluru was a memorable one. Shah Rukh Khan gave a speech followed by a stunning performance of his Bollywood songs. Shah Rukh's effortless style and charisma won hearts and set the stage on fire. But his trendy look in an all-black attire grabbed eyeballs too. The star wore a black button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of black trousers. The shirt had embellished gold buttons at the shoulder line with similar buttons embedded across the front of the look. He wore a black and gold belt with the look that had dangling gold embellishment. For accessories, the actor wore a pair of trendy sunglasses, a wristwatch and a bracelet. The other performers for the night included Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and more.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan's uber-chic style while posing with David Beckham could not be missed. The actor wore a casual black t-shirt with a pair of blue denim pants to complete his look. Shahrukh accesorised with a crystal studded necklace which matched his casual vibe. David, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved blazer with an olive green t-shirt and kept it casual too.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with their son AbRam, wore casual outfits for Independence Day celebrations. Shah Rukh wore a white t-shirt while Gauri picked a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. Abram wore a short-sleeved t-shirt with black shorts. They all wore white sneakers.

Shah Rukh Khan has an effortless style and impeccable fashion sense, hence proved.

