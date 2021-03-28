Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan Wins Posthumous Award - Best Actor. Complete List Of Winners

Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday

The event was attended by many celebs like Taapsee, Ayushmann and others

Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award

The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award: Best Actor - for his work in Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event last night. Irrfan Khan's son Babil received the trophies on his father's behalf at the Filmfare awards. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award for Thappad, which also bagged the Best Film, Best Story and Best Editing trophies. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.

Saif Ali Khan picked the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol's Devi won the Best Short Film (Popular Choice) award. The event was attended by many celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkummar Rao.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Thappad

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome - Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)

Devi