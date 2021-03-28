Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan Wins Posthumous Award - Best Actor. Complete List Of Winners

Highlights
- The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday
- The event was attended by many celebs like Taapsee, Ayushmann and others
- Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award
The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award: Best Actor - for his work in Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event last night. Irrfan Khan's son Babil received the trophies on his father's behalf at the Filmfare awards. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award for Thappad, which also bagged the Best Film, Best Story and Best Editing trophies. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.
Saif Ali Khan picked the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol's Devi won the Best Short Film (Popular Choice) award. The event was attended by many celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkummar Rao.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
Thappad
Best Director
Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Film (Critics)
Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)
Best Actor (Critics)
Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actress (Critics)
Tillotama Shome - Sir
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)
Farrokh Jaffar - Gulabo Sitabo
Best Story
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Best Screenplay
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Best Dialogue
Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Debut Director
Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Best Debut Female
Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)
Best Music Album
Pritam- Ludo
Best Lyrics
Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Irrfan
Best Action
Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Background Score
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Choreography
Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)
Best Costume Design
Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Editing
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best Production Design
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Sound Design
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Best VFX
Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Short Film Awards
Best Film (Fiction)
Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )
Best Film (Non-Fiction)
Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)
Best Actor (Female)
Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)
Best Actor (Male)
Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)
Best Film (Popular Choice)
Devi