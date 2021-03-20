Preity Zinta's Post After Video Of Her And Riteish Deshmukh Breaks The Internet

Preity Zinta in a still from the viral video (courtesy realpz )

Highlights Preity Zinta found the video "too funny"

"Love you both," Preity Zinta wrote for Genelia and Riteish

"Keep them coming," she added

Preity Zinta may have found herself on the trends list recently, courtesy an old video of her shared by actress Genelia D'Souza. And she had a hilarious reaction to it. But first, here how it started. In the throwback video in concern, Preity Zinta can be seen greeting Riteish Deshmukh at an award ceremony - the duo can be seen exchanging air kisses, after which they get busy in a conversation. Riteish also kisses Preity's hands while his wife Genelia stands by with a rather bored expression. Soon, Genelia's expression visibly shifts from boredom to what appears to be a frown of sorts. On Friday, Genelia Instagrammed an ROFL behind-the-scenes video captioned: "Wanna know what happened back home?" in which she can be seen beating up Riteish.

Just hours after Genelia shared the hilarious post, Preity Zinta couldn't resist putting it up on her gram. "This is too funny... Riteish and Genelia. Keep them coming. Love you both," she wrote. Madhuri Dixit dropped the ROFL emoji on Preity's post.

Here's the old video of Preity Zinta with Riteish and Genelia that's been cracking up the Internet:

Genelia and Riteish often trend for their couple videos - some ROFL and some romantic. In a recent one posted by Genelia, Riteish can be seen styling her hair as Genelia's hand is in a cast following a skating mishap. "I need somebody who can love me at worst," she wrote.

On their anniversary, Genelia dedicated a behind-the-scenes video to Riteish, writing: "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, what's written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you."

In terms of work, Genelia D'Souza has starred in films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3.