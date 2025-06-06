Preity Zinta's Emotional Post For Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 Defeat: "To Our Sher Sqaud"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Preity Zinta praised Punjab Kings' fight and grit in the IPL 2025 season. Punjab Kings lost the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 runs. The team topped the points table after a decade despite injuries and disruptions.

Preity Zinta has shared a long note for Punjab Kings fans on Instagram. The actress, who is a co-owner of the Punjab-based franchise, said “loved the fight & the grit of our young team.”

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 finals. PBKS lost the match by 6 runs.

Giving a shout out to the team, Preity Zinta said, "It didn't end the way we wanted it to but… the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament.”

She continued, “I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL.”

"This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final," Preity Zinta added.

The Shers may not have taken the trophy home, but in Preity's eyes—and those of their die-hard supporters—they've already won hearts.

"I am so proud of each and every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season," she added.

She didn't forget the roaring fanbase—the Sher Squad.

"Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick and thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you, I promise we will come back to finish the job because as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium, till then take care and stay safe everyone. Love you all," the actres concluded.

Within minutes, the post was flooded with love. Fans took to the comments to cheer and celebrate her and the team.

“PBKS gave it their all. We're with you till the end!” wrote one user.

Someone else said, “Tears in my eyes reading this. What a ride! Can't wait for 2026.”

One particular comment read, “You're the heart of this team, Preity. The boys fought like lions.”

The 2025 edition of IPL concluded on June 3, 2025.