Will's Glow-Up To Vecna's "Hourglass" Look, Internet Explodes With Memes After <i>Stranger Things Season 5</i> Volume 1 Drops

Just as the first part of the final season of the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things hit Netflix, the internet has exploded - not with Demogorgons, but with memes.

Fans who waited more than four years to return to the Upside Down wasted no time turning their roller-coaster reactions into some of the funniest, most chaotic content social media has seen this week.

As Volume 1's first four episodes dropped on Wednesday, fans quickly flooded Instagram and X with their reactions to everything from Vecna's unexpectedly "hourglass" transformation and glossy manicure to Will Byers' surprising "glow-up".

Memes ranged from fans performing mock "aarti" rituals for their favourite cast members to dramatic edits celebrating Will's new powers against the Demogorgons.

Will, in fact, has become an overnight internet sensation after dropping a major surprise in the final moments of Episode 4. His power-packed scene left fans stunned and has already earned him a wave of newly converted admirers.

Many admitted they "did not see that coming", calling it one of the most shocking moments of the season so far. Social media users shared memes calling it the "fastest crush shift in fan history", with one meme claiming that a single five-minute scene was enough to dethrone long-time fan favourite Steve Harrington.

Here are some of the memes fans are sharing:

Mike: My girlfriend has powers.



Will: Hold my bowl cut. pic.twitter.com/98LKrETdZU — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) November 27, 2025

The Stranger Things actors still trying to look like kids pic.twitter.com/Dk3wLezS1K — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) November 26, 2025

If Erica meets Vecna pic.twitter.com/JkxYzBlusz — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) November 30, 2025

The first four episodes of the final season dropped on Wednesday. Season 5 consists of eight episodes, according to Netflix's fan platform Tudum, as reported by PEOPLE. Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will be released on December 25, followed by the series finale on December 31.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Sees Larger Cast: Meet The New Faces