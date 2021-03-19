Genelia D'Souza's Reaction To Riteish Deshmukh Greeting Preity Zinta Is As 'Reel' As It Gets

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video. (courtesy: geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's social media exchange is something that fans always look out for. The couple posts entertaining videos and pics on social media from time-to-time. Yet again, Genelia entertained her followers with a hilarious throwback clip from an award ceremony. In this video, Genelia is seen waiting patiently while Riteish greets and speaks to actress Preity Zinta. In the first part of the clip, which is from the IIFA Awards 2019, Genelia can be seen frowning as Riteish kisses Preity's hands. Genelia then posted her version of what happened next and it is quite funny.

The video then shows Genelia punching someone. In the next frame, we can see Riteish pleading for mercy. During this entire act, the song Tujhe Yaad Kiya from Ram Lakhan plays in the background. She captioned it, "Wanna know what happened back home?"

Genelia has been sharing some uplifting content on social media. Recently, the actress posted about a hand injury that she picked while learning to skate. Sharing the story, Genelia wrote, "I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall? sometimes you got to fall before you fly. I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed."

Well, the Masti actress is definitely teaching her Instagram family to not take life too seriously.