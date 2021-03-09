Genelia D'Souza Shares 'Recovery Pawri Story' After Skating Injury

Women's Day 2021: Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: geneliad )

Genelia D'Souza is currently recovering from hand injury that she got while practising skating. The actress, on Women's Day yesterday, posted a video, in which she can be seen learning skating before she falls on the ground. She calls the clip her "recovery pawri story" (yes, just like the pawri trend). In her post, Genelia D'Souza shared that she wanted to learn skating so that she could be a "great company" to her kids Riaan and Rahyl. She wrote: "My recovery pawri story - A few weeks ago, I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids...I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it...Alas! But I thought I should put this out in any way because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?"

"'Sometimes you got to fall before you fly.' I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try and try till I succeed (hopefully with no more falls). Happy Women's Day all you beautiful women," she added.

Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh in 2012 after dating for many years.

In terms of work, Genelia D'Souza is an actress and a producer. She has featured in many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.