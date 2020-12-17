Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Wish For Husband Riteish Deshmukh Is Everything

Genelia with Riteish. (courtesy: geneliad)

On Riteish Deshmukh's 42nd birthday, his wife and actress Genelia D'Souza shared the perfect greeting on her Instagram profile on Thursday. She posted a video, which had pictures from some of the best moments they have spent together. It also featured their kids Riaan and Rahyl. She captioned the post: "There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect and sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn't search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. Then the real deal happened, you happened to me Riteish." She added, "We have gone through all our phases in life together, from being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it's all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be you and that doesn't change, no matter how much time goes by."

Genelia signed off her note writing, "So I don't believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect... I love you. Happy Birthday Navra." Reacting to Genelia's post, Riteish wrote: "I don't know what to reply to you Baiko - thank you for choosing me -I love you."

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.